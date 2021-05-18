Posted: May 18, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, First Deputy to the County Clerk, Stacey Brace discussed the county's current health insurance situation and how employees feel about it.

Last year, OPEH&W gave a presentation to employees in hopes that they would be willing to join them as an insurance option. A survey was sent out to county employees to show their interest level of possibly joining with them.

New premiums for 2022 will come out in August. District One Commissioner Randall Jones compared what options Osage County offers in comparison to other county's across the state and explains what he would like to do.

This is something the commissioners will re-visit at a later date.