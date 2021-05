Posted: May 18, 2021 4:58 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 5:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying subjects involved in a fraud case from February 2021.

The subjects were passing stolen checks at local grocery stores and traveling in a white car.

If you have any information, contact detective Jarred Burdick at 913.338.4062.

