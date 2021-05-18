Posted: May 18, 2021 9:26 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 9:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tri County Tech Class of 2021 received their diplomas on Tuesday evening from the Bartlesville Community Center. Tuesday evening's commencement ceremonies marked the final one for Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields, as he will be stepping down at the end of June. During his final address, Fields told the graduating class to go out and do great things, as he says the graduating class has worked very hard to get where they are.

Lacey Calhoun and Mattie Wright were recognized as Tri County Tech Students of the Year.