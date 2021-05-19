Posted: May 19, 2021 8:54 AMUpdated: May 19, 2021 8:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Tritanium Labs USA - the manufacturer and distributor of the TriCleanz Brand Sanitizer - is opting to wind down its operations in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) directed its president to pursue expedited cancellation of the lease and economic development agreement with Tritanium Labs on Wednesday.

BDA President David Wood said they're pursuing the expedited cancellation of the agreement via negotiated settlement. Wood said Tritanium Labs ran into unanticipated business setbacks. He said the BDA hasn't received rent from the company since February 2021.

Wood said Tritanium Labs had proposed to pay all of their rent of $6,000 per month, plus a $2,000 contribution towards operating costs for four month. He said that adds up to $32,000.

Tritanium Labs is committed to relinquishing their space in the former Seimen's facility at 406 W. Highway 60 by the end of May.

Some of Tritanium Labs' inventory will continue to be stored in the facility while it is being liquidated. Wood said the manufacturer agreed to pay 17 cents a foot per month for the period of time that the inventory is stored. He said the BDA will have 30 days to have the space cleared out if they need the area under any circumstances.