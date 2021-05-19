Posted: May 19, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: May 19, 2021 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

From the graduation plans to a new bond election, Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley touched all the topics COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Supt. McCauley repeated Bartlesville High School Principal LaDonna Chancelor's weather contigency plan from Monday night's board of education meeting regarding Friday night's planned graduation event for the Seniors at Custer Stadium ay 8pm. The optional dates and times are Saturday at 8pm, 10am or 2pm and Sunday 2pm or 8pm.

McCauley also brought up the passed resolution by the school board on Monday for a new bond election on August 10. The resolution authorizes the calling and holding of an election for the purpose of submitting to voters the question of the issuance of the bonds of said school district, to be issued in one or more series.

The first is in the sum of twenty seven million eight hundred ninety thousand dollars ($27,890,000). This is to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquing school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites; or in the alternative to acquire a portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement.

The second is in the sum of six hundred fifty thousand dollars ($650,000) to provide funds for the purpose of acquiring transportation equipment; or in the alternative to acquire a portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement.

According to McCauley, a "yes" vote means the schools will get what they need and the property taxes won't go up.