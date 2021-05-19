Posted: May 19, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: May 19, 2021 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

St. John Catholic School’s Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program has received a boost thanks to a grant from the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

The STEAM program at St. John Catholic School received a $2,500 grant from BCF. The funds were used to purchase DASH robots and iPads.

