Posted: May 19, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: May 19, 2021 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a felony kidnapping charge. Drew Hager appeared out of custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a call about a custody dispute. A female was the reporting party. The defendant and the victim are the parents of a young child but are currently separated. The child’s grandmother picked her up from the reporting party.

The child’s mother gave instruction that the child should not be driven to Kansas where the defendant has family. The woman claims that there were no cars at the residence where the child should be. She tried to contact Hager but he did not respond to messages. The woman believed Hager had taken the child to Kansas and reported this to police.