Posted: May 20, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: May 20, 2021 3:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Tuesday night after an alleged assault on a police officer. Kenneth Scharnhorst appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a felony charge of assault & battery on an officer and a misdemeanor count of obstruction.

According to an affidavit, officers made contact with Scharnhorst near a gas station on the 100 block Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. The defendant walked away when officers tried to flag him down.

The responding officer got close enough and Scharnhorst turned and attempted to elbow him in the face. He then allegedly threw a shoe at the officer’s face. Scharnhorst was taken to the ground and put in handcuffs.

The defendant was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine. Scharnhorst has an extensive criminal history in Washington and Osage Counties. His bond was set at $10,000.