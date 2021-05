Multiple members of both state and local governments were in attendance at a ribbon-cutting in Caney for the four-lane extension to Highway 75. Secretary of Commerce and Lt. Governor David Toland praised the city for their recent accomplishments .

The funds for this extension were made possible through Kansas T-Works. Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz says they have a new program that has already made improvements in other areas of Montgomery County.

The Highway 75 four-lane extension runs south from 6th Street in Caney to just past the state line. State Senator Virgil Peck, Representative Doug Blex, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, City Manager Fred Gress and Mayor Thomas Burke were also in attendance.