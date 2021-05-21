Posted: May 21, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: May 21, 2021 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will hold a Facebook LIVE event to help announce the winners in the Friends of the Library’s annual Creative Writing Contest.

The virtual event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22nd. Friends of the Library will also give a brief update on the organization and will hold an annual membership meeting.