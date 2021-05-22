Posted: May 22, 2021 5:06 AMUpdated: May 22, 2021 5:11 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The 2021 Nowata High School graduation went off without a hitch. 45 Ironmen and Lady Ironmen crossed the stage to take their diplomas in front of a full house in Nowata’s gymnasium.

Elizabeth Woolman and Mattie Wright were the two speakers for the class.

Wright talked about how the class of 2021 has always been able to make lemonade out of the lemons handed to them throughout the past two years.

Nowata Superintendent Chris Tanner presented the class. Principal Bron Williams presented the honor students and welcomed the crowd – as the band and choir had performances, as well.

A video broadcast of the graduation is archived online at KWONTV.com, courtesy of Hood & Associates CPA's. The radio broadcast on KRIG was possible thanks to Regent Bank in Nowata, Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank, Nowata City Drug, Totel CSI, and Farmer's Insurance Agent Jennifer Philpott.