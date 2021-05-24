Posted: May 24, 2021 7:57 AMUpdated: May 24, 2021 8:00 AM

Caney Valley, Kansas High School celebrated their seniors with 2021 graduation on Saturday morning.

In front of a full gymnasium, 58 Bullpups walked across the stage to grab their diplomas and move on to the next phase of their lives.

Tucker Killian and Jace Scott were the class Salutatorians. The two Valedictorians were Michael Bradley and Riley Bright. Jamie King-Hendren, a 1994 Caney graduate gave the commencement address.

Hendren told the graduates that their future is in front of them, but they don’t need to figure it all out right now.

Principal James Littleford, School Board President Mark Artherton and Superintendent Blake Vargas all spoke during the commencement, as well.

FULL CANEY, KANSAS GRADUATION