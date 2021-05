Posted: May 24, 2021 12:08 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The right lane of northbound US-75 will be closed at Eastland Parkway in Bartlesville from Tuesday, June 1st through late July.

The closure is part of a $220,000 project to construct a right turn lane.

Drivers can expect delays in the area and should plan for extra travel time.