Posted: May 24, 2021 1:17 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 1:17 PM

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville will be closed on Monday, May 31st, in observance of Memorial Day.

Executive Director Misty Wishall said they will only be closed on Monday. She said normal hours at CCMMO would resume on Tuesday, June 1st.

CCMMO is located at 1845 SW 4th Street. Food, clothing and crisis aid are typically offered Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., and on Thursdays from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Donations are accepted Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For information about volunteering, call Judy DuVall at 918.332.0748. To learn more about CCMMO, click here.