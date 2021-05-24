Posted: May 24, 2021 1:41 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Filming for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is officially under way in downtown Pawhuska.

On Monday afternoon, crowds gathered along the main thorough-fair through Pawhuska to watch the action first-hand. Just south of the Simple Simons is where the train depot is set up and crew members for the Martin Scorsese directed film could be heard shouting instructions from the set and cars from the 1920s paraded up and down the street as filming took place.

Police officers were gathered to stop traffic so that they didn’t interfere while the camera was rolling, but as soon as the take was over, traffic was allowed to flow once more. The same can be said for any onlooker’s hoping to get a glimpse of the stars of the upcoming film.

Crews continue to prepare Kihekah Ave. and the storefronts that line the road so that production can begin there as well. In the meantime, they will continue to shoot there at the train depot, in Fairfax and in other parts of rural Osage County.

Filming is expected to continue through the summer. During that time, expect delays if traveling through Pawhuska.