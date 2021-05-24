Posted: May 24, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, May 31st, for Memorial Day and Monday residential trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, June 2nd, next week due to the holiday.

Monday solid waste customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2nd, for collection. Commercial routes will be collected on Tuesday, June 1st.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions. City offices will reopen as normally scheduled on Tuesday, June 1st.