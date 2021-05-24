Posted: May 24, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: May 24, 2021 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, interlocal agreements were signed with the City of Skiatook and Sperry, along with their respective school systems. Those contracts state that the county is responsible for providing machinery, labor, fuel and materials to assist in maintaining city streets and aiding in keeping the public safe. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney had issues with the wording in this renewal contract.

County Clerk Robin Slack said she was just using the wording that she had seen from the contract. The commissioners opted to table the agenda item so that Slack could re-word it to the Board's liking.