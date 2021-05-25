Posted: May 25, 2021 8:40 AMUpdated: May 25, 2021 8:41 AM

Tom Davis

As part of an historic investment in Indian Country through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, Cherokee Nation will receive $1.8 billion

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner’s proposed spending plan for the funds will provide every Cherokee citizen with a total of $2,000 in direct relief assistance, allocating $1,000 each year for two years, while also bolstering the tribe’s mental health and wellness initiatives to help citizens recover from the impacts of the global pandemic, assisting Cherokee-owned small businesses, reinforcing tribal health care services, improving infrastructure, and supporting education, housing, job training and more for Cherokee families.

The American Rescue Plan Act, or “ARPA,” provides a $20 billion set aside for tribal governments under the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund or (“FRF”) to help turn the tide of the pandemic, address the economic fallout, and build a strong foundation for recovery. This includes supporting immediate stabilization for households and businesses in Indian Country. An additional $12 billion in funds for tribal governments is also being set aside through Indian Health Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Department of Justice and other agencies.

The Cherokee Nation will begin launching applications for its Respond, Recover and Rebuild COVID-19 assistance using FRF funds through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal. Applications for direct assistance are expected to be online in June, but citizens are encouraged to register for the Gadugi Portal now to ease the sign-up process later. The portal can be accessed at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org

The spending plan Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner are proposing to the Council of the Cherokee Nation will not only provide a total of $2,000 in direct assistance to every Cherokee Nation citizen within the next two years, but will also dedicate substantial resources to support tribal health care services and improve mental health, wellness, and substance abuse recovery efforts for Cherokee citizens, many of whom have struggled under the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year.

Another portion of the funds will provide much-needed support to economic development throughout the reservation. This includes support for job training and small business programs with an emphasis on rebuilding the economy and training Cherokees who became unemployed due to the pandemic to re-enter the job market.

Though the tribe’s spending plan is in its early stages, Chief Hoskin said the new Respond, Recover and Rebuild proposal being provided to the Council will be carried out over a total three-year timeframe, with additional dollars being earmarked for education, housing, and infrastructure needs of Cherokee families.

Key components of the proposal, on a percentage basis, include:

43.09% - COVID impact payments to every Cherokee citizen, irrespective of age or residency ($1,000 per citizen via the Gadugi Portal annually for two years)

4.39% - a-sv-dlv-i Anti-Poverty Initiative)

2.74% - Cherokee Nation Payroll & Hazard Pay

0.27% - COVID Vaccine Education & Outreach

4.39% - Cherokee Nation Workplace Health & Safety Improvements

.82% - Food security

6.59% - Housing / Quarantine

.22% - PPE

1.1% - Community Partners / CCO

5.49% - Job Training / Small Business / Economic Impact

6.59% - Education / Language / Higher Education Relief & Assistance

9.6% - Government Revenue Replacement

7.13% - Health Infrastructure / Behavioral Health / Wellness Programs

3.18% - Transportation and Infrastructure (including roads and water)

3.57% - Broadband infrastructure

.82% - Financial administration of ARPA Funds

The Council will consider the spending resolution at its Executive and Finance Committee and special council meeting scheduled for May 27. The plan, which can be amended by the Principal Chief and the Council from time to time through the normal budget appropriation process is also subject to the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Department of Treasury.