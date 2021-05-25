Posted: May 25, 2021 9:52 AMUpdated: May 25, 2021 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

A Celebration of Life and golf tournament in honor of the late Bartlesville Municipal Judge Steven Conatser will be held on Friday, June 4th, at the Hillcrest Country Club.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. If you wish to stay and play in the golf tournament at 1:30 p.m., you can call the Hillcrest Golf Shop at 918.333.0687. There is a 45-plus dollar tax for non-members.

Facebook event host Mindy Walthall said they are looking forward to being able to honor Steve’s life with friends.