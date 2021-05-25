Posted: May 25, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: May 25, 2021 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville’s CityRide transit system is set to begin offering expanded hours next Wednesday. The PICK project, which includes 21 Oklahoma communities is an on demand service utilizing the UBER app making scheduling and paying for rides easier for users of the program.

PICK now allows for CityRide to offer transportation services from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday’s for three dollars. Cimarron Public Transit System Director Laura Corff says this is something that will help Bartlesville residents.

“Evening and weekend service is something Bartlesville citizens have for the past several years told us they have needed, so we are excited to be able to launch the program and help meet some of those needs.”

The program is made possible through a 1.5 million dollar grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.