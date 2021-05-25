Posted: May 25, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: May 25, 2021 1:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have approved a resolution for the County to seek to join the service area under the alternative site framework in Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) number 53.

Reading from the resolution, Commissioner Mike Dunlap said Washington County is seeking to establish itself as part of service of the foreign trade zone. Dunlap said the Board of Commissioners recognizes that being included in the alternative site framework within the service area of the trade zone would stimulate economic growth and development in Washington County. He said it would enhance the ability of the business community and the County's citizens to become more competitive and prosperous.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners granted its approval on a 2-0 vote for the County to be a part of the service area application and the alternative site framework. This will be submitted to the FTZ Board. This item was adopted on Monday, May 24th.

11 to 14 counties in the area are involved in this process.