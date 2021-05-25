Posted: May 25, 2021 12:18 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 12:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Officers with the Caney Police Department arrested two individuals on Monday for passing a counterfeit $100 bill at Dollar General in Caney, Kansas on April 20th.

Officers have been investigating the passing of counterfeit money and had identified a female suspect as Morgan Burnett, 25, from Dewey, Oklahoma and a male subject identified as Anthony VanZant, 38, from Caney.

While conducting their follow up investigation on Monday evening, Officers contacted a female in the 700 block of north State St. who was in possession of 22 counterfeit $100 dollar bills. As a result of that interview, Burnett and VanZant were identified as suspects.

Officers later arrested Burnett without incident and charged her with passing counterfeit money/Theft. VanZant was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting passing of counterfeit money/Theft.

Both suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Caney Police Department would like to remind merchants that it is important to immediately report any encounters with counterfeit money to the Caney Police Department at 620.879.2141.