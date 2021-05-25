Posted: May 25, 2021 12:55 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 12:56 PM

Ty Loftis

After months of anticipation, the Indian Relay Horse Races will be taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska this weekend. Promoter of the event, Jim Stevens says this is a 100 year tradition and tribes from all 50 states will be represented over the weekend. Stevens went on to explain how the racing works.

Stevens hosted an invitation-only event in Perkins two years ago. Aside from that, this is the first time a race such as this has come to Oklahoma and he says it is important to bring it to the state, as Oklahoma tribes have lost their horse heritage. He says this is the biggest race of its kind in the past 100 years and he is happy it has come together like it has.

Stevens said general admission tickets cost 10 dollars with the event beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. over the weekend and leading that Monday. Several Native American vendors will also be on hand selling their goods throughout the weekend.