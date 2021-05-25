Posted: May 25, 2021 12:58 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park will have its annual First Responder Night this Saturday, May 29th, from 7:00 to 10:00 o'clock.

Freddy Weston and Matt Cox will provide special entertainment that night while you meet the area's finest first responders. Free glow bracelets will be available for all kids as well.

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park is located at 205 S. Cherokee Avenue.