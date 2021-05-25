Posted: May 25, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library will kick off its summer reading program on Wednesday with a petting zoo and fun is sure to be had each Wednesday thereafter running through June 30th. Library Director Yvonne Rose says this year’s theme is Trails, Tails and Tales and she gives a glimpse as to what kids can expect throughout the next month.

For more information, you may call 918-287-3989. The summer reading program is open to the public.