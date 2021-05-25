Posted: May 25, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 2:41 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man with a previous conviction for sexual assault was arrested in connection with an April sexual abuse incident. Jeremy Inda appeared at the Washington County Courthouse out of custody on Tuesday after posting a $100,000 bond. The defendant was charged with one felony count of child sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported to a school counselor that she had been molested by Inda on multiple occasions. The victim claims the incidents occurred from when she was in kindergarten until she was ten or eleven years old.

The most recent incident occurred in 2019. The victims reported that incidents occurred at two addresses in Ocheleta. She claims that Inda would touch her when the two were alone together in the residences.

Inda has a 2011 conviction for a second degree rape that occurred in Copan. The victim in that case was 15 years old. Inda is slated to return for a felony status docket dated on June 11.