Posted: May 25, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A Wyandotte man who has a previous conviction for lewd molestation could face charges of violating the Sex Offender Registry Act. Joey Pope appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday for the second consecutive day.

It is alleged that Pope was within 500 feet of Bartlesville High School on Hillcrest Drive. Pope was convicted of lewd molestation by a Washington County jury in 1997. This is violation of his sex offender registration.

Pope indicated he was a card carrying member of the Quapaw Nation. His arraignment was passed to June 11. However, a jurisdictional change could take place and no charges were officially filed in Washington County. Pope previously posted a $50,000 bond.