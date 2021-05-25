Posted: May 25, 2021 3:08 PMUpdated: May 25, 2021 3:08 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball is getting closer to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho. The Eagles travel on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s game with Georgia Gwinnett College. OKWU is one of the favorites after its highly acclaimed offense put on a show in the Marian, Indiana regional last week.

The Eagles knocked in 44 runs on 13 home runs over the course of four games. OKWU scored double digit runs in three of the four contests. Even with the cream of the crop qualifying for the World Series, OKWU head coach Kirk Kelley thinks his guys could be the best around.

The pitching staff for OWKU isn’t shabby either. A few outlier performances have pushed the team ERA up to 4.26. However, the Eagles’ staff boasts some of the best strikeout stuff in the nation with 492 punch outs in in 454 innings.

OKWU will play GGC on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Plenty more on the Eagles ahead of their NAIA World Series opener in the days to come.

(PHOTO COURTESY: OKWU Baseball / Twitter)