Posted: May 26, 2021 11:21 AMUpdated: May 26, 2021 11:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of COmmerce is gearing up for two big events the second week of June with the Legislative Wrap Up on Tuesday, June 8, and the Annual Awards and Gala on Thursday, June 10.

Sherri WIlt said the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Legislative Wrap-Up Forum Luncheon on Tuesday, June 8th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

This event will feature our local delegation of Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman. You will be able to get the scoop on what went on in Oklahoma City this year. There will be a time for questions after you hear from each of the legislators.

It costs $25 per person to attend or $275 for a table of eight. For a table of four, it costs $150. Virtual participation costs $15.

Wilt then invited listeners to get their tickets for the Annual Awards/Gala June 10, at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Each year, the Chamber recognizes businesses and individuals that have made a significant impact in our community. There will be awards presented for Business of the Year, and Small Business of the Year, the Tom Shoemake Award, the Ernie McAnaw Award, and the Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award.