Posted: May 26, 2021 11:53 AMUpdated: May 26, 2021 11:57 AM
Tri-County Tech's Kyle Ppool on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
Kyle Ppool, Placement Specialist at Tri-County Tech, visted with us recently on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.
Kyle talked to us about graduation and the hope of getting back to "normal" before giving us the good news about finding good fits for employers with the best candidates from Tri-County Tech.
Kyle's job is a new position. He said the Skills to Rebuild program really spurred on the newly created role. Tri-County Tech has 2,000 students coming in where they once had about a thousand. These graduates need to go somewhere and that is where his skills as person who matches up companies with the best possible candidates.
Ppool loves interacting with the public and our area employers and finding good fits so that the students get the best chance at advancing their careers and the employers get the best qualified employees.
He wants to help companies fill the job openings they currently have with Tri-County Tech students and graduates.
Ppool credits Governor Stitt for the Skills to Rebuild program and all the good it has provided for Tri-County Tech, the students/graduates and our area employers.
