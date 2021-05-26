Kyle Ppool, Placement Specialist at Tri-County Tech, visted with us recently on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Kyle talked to us about graduation and the hope of getting back to "normal" before giving us the good news about finding good fits for employers with the best candidates from Tri-County Tech.

Ppool loves interacting with the public and our area employers and finding good fits so that the students get the best chance at advancing their careers and the employers get the best qualified employees.

He wants to help companies fill the job openings they currently have with Tri-County Tech students and graduates.

Ppool credits Governor Stitt for the Skills to Rebuild program and all the good it has provided for Tri-County Tech, the students/graduates and our area employers.