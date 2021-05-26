Posted: May 26, 2021 12:48 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a demolition contract with Stout Construction when they meet for a special meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The contract would allow Stout Construction to demolish the former offices of the Washington County Election Board in the County Judicial Building in downtown Bartlesville. The Commissioners awarded a $13,750 bid to the Stout on Monday morning, pending approval of the contract that will be discussed on Thursday.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Also in the meeting, the Commissioners may approve a declaration of surplus for a Power File System PF-17626B, SL-109.07.