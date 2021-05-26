Posted: May 26, 2021 12:53 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 12:56 PM

The Rogers State University Conservation Education Reserve will be closed Tuesday, June 1st through Sunday, August 1st, as Rogers County installs new asphalt walkways to enhance the hiking and trail experience for Claremore community members.

Rogers County recently completed construction at Claremore Lake. The new entrance to Claremore Lake is now open. Alternatively, Claremore community members can utilize the hiking and biking trails at Claremore Lake until the RSU reserve resurfacing project is completed.

The RSU Conservation Education Reserve is a joint effort by the university and the Rogers County Conservation District, in cooperation with the Department of Wildlife and the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.

The 100-acre facility is located on the Claremore campus of RSU providing students an opportunity to observe many different habitats and to participate in a variety of outdoor field experiences. Additional amenities include a wetlands walkway, view tower, amphitheater, dock, water study labs, backyard habitat, butterfly garden, and various trails with more than 130 educational stations and exhibits.

For updates, visit rsu.edu.