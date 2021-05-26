Posted: May 26, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 2:19 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners rejected the latest settlement proposal from the district attorney regarding a land use battle at County Road 26 or the area commonly known as ‘Devil’s Backbone.

The issue first came before the commissioners in June 2020. A group of private residents petitioned to close of part of Road 26 near where they owned property. This would have closed off access to a popular fishing spot on Oologah Lake.

The most recent proposal was for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a parking area. This did not satisfy the land owners. They instead wanted to build a walking trail down the bluff. Chairman Burke LaRue outlines why he doesn’t like that idea.

LaRue believes that building a walking trail down the hill would be problematic in the future. The commissioners voted 3-0 against the most recent proposal.