Posted: May 26, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Barnsdall Big Heart Day is back this Saturday and the 68th annual is sure to be one of the best ones yet. Festival Organizer Claude Rosendale gives us a small taste of what to expect.

The Big Heart Day Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. from 3rd and Main and music will start at 3:30 p.m. on the Community Center Stage. Fireworks will finish the night off at 9:20 p.m. from the football field.