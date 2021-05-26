Posted: May 26, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

A Fourth of July Committee meeting will be held at Ochelata Town Hall on Thursday night.

The committee will discuss and take possible action on several items regarding the holiday festivities, including the parade, fireworks, children's games, music and other activities.

Ochelata Town Hall is located at 149 S. Ochelata Street. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.