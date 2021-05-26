Posted: May 26, 2021 4:47 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 4:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A Coffeyville man has been arrested on a rape charge in Caney, Kansas.

Officers with the Caney Police Department (CPD) have arrested Francisco Mateo, 27, of Coffeyville, on the rape charge. Mateo was wanted on an outstanding Montgomery County warrant. He was charged with one count for possession of marijuana. Bond for Mateo was set at $100,000.

The alleged rape incident occurred in Caney earlier in the year and was investigated by CPD. Officers sent recommended charges to the Montgomery County Attorney after receiving lab reports previously submitted to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Mateo was transported to the Montgomery County Corrections facility where he later posted bond.