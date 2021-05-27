Posted: May 27, 2021 10:01 AMUpdated: May 27, 2021 10:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 alert map was released on Wednesday and case numbers continue to decline. There are 44 Oklahoma counties showing up in the yellow, or low risk, category and 33 counties sit at the green, or new normal, risk level. This is the second consecutive week there are no counties in the orange, or moderate risk level.

Around 1.3 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Oklahoma State Department of Health is beginning to mobilize wellness units and vans to provide health services to each part of the state so that everyone can get the vaccine. Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye explains:

“More than ever, we recognize the barriers many Oklahomans face with transportation, time and technology when it comes to seeking public health services. By mobilizing public health services, we can reduce or remove some of the barriers that create health disparities in our communities.”

These were purchased through COVID relief funding.