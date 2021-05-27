Posted: May 27, 2021 11:52 AMUpdated: May 27, 2021 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union announced on Thursday that it would expand and improve its 2612 SE Washington Boulevard branch location in Bartlesville. Truity recently purchased the adjacent property to improve traffic flow and parking at this location. This expansion will only affect exterior operations and construction is expected to be completed by 2022.

In a statement, Executive Vice President Mark Wilburn said:

“At Truity Credit Union, our guiding principle has always been to serve our members’ best interests. These enhancements will ensure that our members, potential members and our Bartlesville community experience the highest levels of service, efficiency and improved safety while visiting the branch.”

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.