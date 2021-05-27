Posted: May 27, 2021 12:00 PMUpdated: May 27, 2021 12:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear has put a proclamation in place putting an end to the public state of emergency, which will take effect next Wednesday. The state of emergency had gone into effect on March 19th, 2020 in response to COVID-19. Chief Standing Bear had this to say on ending the state of emergency:

“Safety efforts by the Osage people and our neighbors have greatly reduced the spread of the coronavirus disease. We must maintain a state of alert and diligence, but an emergency is no longer the right description.”

The Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center will continue offering COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 years and older. These vaccinations are being offered from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For information, contact the COVID-19 Health Center Hotline at 918-287-0076.