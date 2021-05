Posted: May 27, 2021 6:03 PMUpdated: May 27, 2021 6:09 PM

Ty Loftis

In light of the heavy rains that hit Bartlesville, Kiddie Park will not open tonight.

Gates will re-open at 7 p.m. tomorrow and don’t forget Saturday is First Responders Night from 7 to 10 with glow sticks and live music.