Posted: May 28, 2021 4:14 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 4:14 AM

Tom Davis

After severe weather sweept through the area, river levels and lake levels are on the rise.

As of 5am, the Caney River was at a stage of 6.74-feet. The flood stage for the Caney River is at 13-feet, meaning flooding at the time was not a risk, but we will have updates once more data from the U.S. Geological Survey is released. The Caney River near Ramona was staged at 22.19-feet at 5am with the flood stage set at 26-feet.

The Verdigris River near Lenapah in Nowata County as of 5am was at 19.3-feet with the flood stage at 30-feet.

Copan Lake in Washington County at 4am was at 2.28-feet above normal. The reservoir release is at 984 cubic feet per second.