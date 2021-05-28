Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Weather Across NE Oklahoma 5/27

News

Regional News

Posted: May 28, 2021 4:57 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 4:57 AM

CQ Blues Festival This Weekend

Share on RSS

 

Matt Jordan

The Chautauqua Hills Blues Festival is this weekend in Sedan. This year they are celebrating 20 Years of Blues. Organizer Greg Wilkinson says this a two-day event starting on Saturday at noon.

Wilkinson says they are really fortunate to have the lineup that they have this year.  The music on the big stage will get started at 2:00pm on Sunday and the night will end with a bonfire and fireworks. You can buy one ticket for both days for $35, $20 for Saturday's ticket or $25 at the gate on Sunday. Camping is free and parking is $10 per car.

 


« Back to News