Wilkinson says they are really fortunate to have the lineup that they have this year. The music on the big stage will get started at 2:00pm on Sunday and the night will end with a bonfire and fireworks. You can buy one ticket for both days for $35, $20 for Saturday's ticket or $25 at the gate on Sunday. Camping is free and parking is $10 per car.
Posted: May 28, 2021 4:57 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 4:57 AM
CQ Blues Festival This Weekend
Matt Jordan
The Chautauqua Hills Blues Festival is this weekend in Sedan. This year they are celebrating 20 Years of Blues. Organizer Greg Wilkinson says this a two-day event starting on Saturday at noon.
