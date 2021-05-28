The Chautauqua Hills Blues Festival is this weekend in Sedan. This year they are celebrating 20 Years of Blues. Organizer Greg Wilkinson says this a two-day event starting on Saturday at noon .

Wilkinson says they are really fortunate to have the lineup that they have this year. The music on the big stage will get started at 2:00pm on Sunday and the night will end with a bonfire and fireworks. You can buy one ticket for both days for $35, $20 for Saturday's ticket or $25 at the gate on Sunday. Camping is free and parking is $10 per car.