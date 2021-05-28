Posted: May 28, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday in light of the Memorial Day Weekend.

During the meeting, the commissioners will consider signing a resolution that would grant county employees an additional 80 hours of sick leave through August 31st, 2021.

The commissioners will consider approving the payment of health insurance premiums to come out of the general fund for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

There will also be consideration to sign a resolution allowing the Treasurer to maximize yields, consistent with the safety of funds invested prioritizing safety of principal, liquidity and yield for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.