Posted: May 28, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

Severe weather rained out day one of the Indian Relay Horse Races, but with the sun coming out on Friday and looking to stay that way for the next couple of days, it is a great opportunity to get out to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and see a very unique event.

In addition to the racing that will be taking place throughout the weekend, Event Organizer Jim Stephens says there will be a lot of other great things to check out as well.