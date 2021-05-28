Posted: May 28, 2021 1:49 PMUpdated: May 28, 2021 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Hills State Park will be playing host to a free fishing clinic next Friday beginning at 9 a.m. at Lookout Lake. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife will kick the morning off with a presentation and be around throughout the day to answer questions and provide valuable information. Tackle and bait will be provided at no charge.

Parking will be free during the clinic at Lookout Lake only. Feel free to call Osage Hills State Park with any questions at 918-336-4141.