Posted: May 28, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: May 28, 2021 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Friday marked the final day of work for outgoing Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash. She has held that post for six years and has enjoyed every minute of it. While serving as Chamber Director, Nash has formed many relationships, including one with Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland, who will now take on the added role as serving as Pawhuska's Chamber Director. Bland believes serving in this dual role will be good for both Osage County and Pawhuska.