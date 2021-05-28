Posted: May 28, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: May 28, 2021 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with extensive recent legal history in Washington County was arrested earlier this week. Jason Dufoe was charged with a felony count of first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Johnstone Avenue on Wednesday evening. A victim reports that he saw Dufoe walk into the basement of his residence. Dufoe allegedly took several items from the laundry room.

Officers were able to detain Dufoe as he was climbing over a fence. The defendant appeared fidgety and had a rapid speech pattern.

Assistant district attorney Will Drake cited several previous convictions on Dufoe’s record including six convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Drake said Dufoe had more than 10 previous convictions in Washington County. His bond was set at $100,000.