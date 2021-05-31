Posted: May 31, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: May 31, 2021 3:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Local law enforcement has found the bodies of a missing Collinsville couple in Washington County.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland said their deputies had been working with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office since 10:00 a.m. on Monday. He said TCSO was working a case in their county regarding the missing couple on Sunday.

Undersheriff Copeland said the investigation led them to a person of interest, Wesley Brock Pavey, 32, who later confessed to killing the missing couple. He said Pavey, who is in custody, informed TCSO and WCSO deputies to where he dumped the bodies.

Pavey is pictured below courtesy of News on 6, and TCSO.

The general area is located 1.5 miles east of US highway 75 and 2.5 miles north of the county line. Undersheriff Copeland said the bodies were found along N3990 Road between W4000 and W4100. He said the medical examiners office was involved in the recovery of the bodies and WCSO deputies were assisting TCSO in the investigation.

Undersheriff Copeland said they were told that a man and a woman were missing and that they were in some type of danger based on the scene that law enforcement responded to on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Sherri and Kraig Chambers of Collinsville.

Undersheriff Copeland said this was another example of how law enforcement can work together, is working together, and will continue to work together in the future. He said Monday was an example of where the WCSO and TCSO worked in tandem to locate the missing persons to find some type of closure/justice for the family involved.