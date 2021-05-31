Posted: May 31, 2021 5:35 PMUpdated: May 31, 2021 9:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Power has been restored to almost all of the customers that were impacted by the power outage on Monday evening in Bartlesville east of Highway 75 and north of Tuxedo Boulevard. The problem was fixed for nearly all customers around 10:23 p.m.

**** ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ****

The lights went out for some Bartlesville residents on Monday evening.

At approximately 6:03 p.m. on Memorial Day, 678 power outages were reported by Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSO said power could be restored by as late as 11:30 p.m. The power company said the cause of the outage was equipment related.

Those that are without power include those east of Highway 75 and north of Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville.

