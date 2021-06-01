Posted: Jun 01, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a 2021-2022 ACCO-SIF Workman's Compensation Insurance intent to participate on Tuesday morning. A resolution to execute the agreement establishing the Association of County Commissioners in Oklahoma was also approved.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the program saves Washington County a significant amount of money each year. He said the total premium is $171,858 for 150 employees.

Commissioner Dunlap noted that Washington County received a refund last year. He said they received just under $20,000 while 20 counties in Oklahoma received nothing.

The Washington County Commissioners choose option one, which makes the payment due on July 1, 2021. Commissioner Dunlap said this is the option they've always stuck with in the past.